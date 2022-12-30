JUST IN
Can millets be India's own super crop?
Will 2023 be the year of mid and small-caps?
Uttarakhand CM promises all possible support to Rishabh Pant after accident
Latest LIVE: PM Modi virtually flags off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat express
Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam
Pele will live forever in the hearts of all football fans: Pinarayi Vijayan
2022: When India learnt to live with Covid as the virus eased its grip
Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur condoles death of PM Modi's mother Heeraben
PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
TMS Ep336: Consumer fintech, millets, mid, and small-caps, ICICI Bank fraud
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Covid-19 might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India: Expert

It is unlikely that Covid-19 will be completely eliminated but there seems little chance of a significant outbreak of the disease in India in the next two months

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

It is unlikely that Covid will be completely eliminated but there seems little chance of a significant outbreak of the disease in India in the next two months, a top infectious diseases expert said on Friday.

The remarks of Dr Parvaiz Koul, director of the SKIMS Hospital in Kashmir, came in the backdrop of the highly transmissible Omicron strains, mostly BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China.

"It is uncertain when or if Covid will become an endemic, but it is unlikely that it will be completely eliminated. We may see occasional outbreaks, if new mutations emerge, like in China. In India, it seems unlikely that there will be a significant new outbreak in the next two-three months," Koul, a leading pulmonologist and researcher on infectious diseases, said.

Taking to Twitter, Koul said India had an advantage in dealing with Covid due to widespread hybrid immunity but suggested that the high-risk group might have to go for a booster dose.

There is an "advantage due to widespread hybrid immunity, although those at high risk might require an booster if significant time has elapsed from the last dose", he said.

"Those who haven't taken the precautionary (booster) dose, must. Watch for government guidelines," Koul said.

Earlier this week, Koul had said modelling data from credible agencies do not foresee any major Covid wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Modelling data from credible agencies (such as from the University of Washington) predict a low circulation of the virus for coming weeks in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir), but models can go horribly wrong," he had said.

"So stay calm, observe routine precautions and vaccinate if you haven't, as per the advisories. Safety saves. Better safe than sorry," the SKIMS Hospital's director had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU