JUST IN
ED summons daughter of TMC's Anubrata Mondal in Delhi on December 1
Case registered over video of pro-Pak slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Security deployment, prohibitory orders continue at Assam-Meghalaya border
21 yrs after quake, Bhuj seeks industrialisation without disturbing ecology
Kuki-Chin refugees continue to flee violence in Bangladesh hills
PM Narendra Modi to address 95th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran; over a dozen injured
Prez Murmu graces valedictory function of Constitution Day organised by SC
India-Bhutan satellite testament to special relationship with people: PM
Special briefing for G20 envoys, invitee nations held in Andaman - Nicobar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ED summons daughter of TMC's Anubrata Mondal in Delhi on December 1
Business Standard

India must utilise G20 presidency by focusing on global good: PM Modi

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Topics
G20  | Narendra Modi | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Assuming the G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

In his latest monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that India is capable of providing solutions to the varied challenges being faced globally.

"India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare," he said.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solution to challenges related to all such things," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 12:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.