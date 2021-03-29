India records 68,020 Covid-19 cases, highest one-day rise so far this year

-
India saw68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to5,21,808, which comprise 4.33per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent, the data stated.
A total of 68,020 new cases were reported in a day, the highest recorded since October 11 last year, taking the country's tally of cases to 1,20,39,644, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
As many as 74,383 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 11.
The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections. Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, 24,18,64,161 samples have been tested up to March 28with 9,13,319 samples being tested on Saturday.
