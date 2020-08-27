JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: Allahabad HC grants bail to 16 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Business Standard

India records 75,760 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally crosses 3.3 million

The number of recoveries crossed the 2.5 million mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.

Registering over 75,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a span of 24 hours, India's virus tally sprinted past 33 lakh on Thursday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 25 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A record 75,760 infections were added in a day, taking the total coronavirus caseload to 33,10,234. The death toll climbed to60,472with 1,023 fatalities being reported in 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent.

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU