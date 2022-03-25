India reports 1,685 new Covid-19 cases, 83 fatalities in last 24 hours

-
With 1,685 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's total tally of infections has climbed to 4,30,16,372, while the count of active cases has declined to 21,530, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,16,755 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.
The tally of active cases now comprises 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 897 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.33 per cent, according to the ministry.
A total of 6,91,425 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in a span of 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 78.56 crore tests for the disease.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,24,78,087, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.
The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.55 crore.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.
