India reports 3,157 new Covid cases on Monday, positivity rate crosses 1%

India on Monday reported 3,157 new Covid-19 cases, a decline from the 3,324 infections registered the previous day, the Union said, adding that the country's daily positivity rate has crossed the 1 per cent mark.

According to the Ministry, the daily positivity rate as of Monday morning stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.

Also in the last 24 hours, 26 new Covid fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,23,869.

The active caseload also rose to 19,500, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,723 patients in the period took the cumulative tally to 4,25,38,976. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

A total of 2,95,588 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.82 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.23 crore, achieved via 2,33,82,216 sessions.

Over 2.91 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

--IANS

avr/ksk/

