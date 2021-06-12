India reports 84,332 new cases in last 24 hours, its lowest in 70 days

-
ALSO READ
India sees record 4,187 Covid-19 deaths, 401,078 cases in a single day
India records 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases, 3,890 deaths in last 24 hrs
India registers 281,386 Covid-19 cases, 4,106 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,76,110 Covid cases; daily deaths below 4,000 after 4 days
India records 257,299 Covid-19 cases; 4,194 deaths in last 24 hours
-
The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
With the fresh cases, the infection tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,67,081 with 4,002 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent.
India's active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said.
Also, 20,44,131 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday taking the total number to 37,42,42,384.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU