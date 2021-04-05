India reports highest single-day spike of 103,558 coronavirus cases

-
India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558coronavirus infections in a day pushingthe nationwide COVID-19 tally to1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India, while the death toll increased to1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to7,41,830comprising 5.89per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.
The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested up toApril 4with8,93,749samples being tested on Sunday.
