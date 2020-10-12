India's Covid-19 active caseload below 900,000 for fourth consecutive day

India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirusinfection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union said on Monday.

The total recoveries have increased to61,49,535 and exceed the active infections by52,87,682 as on date, it highlighted.

Also, a totalof 71,559 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of24 hours against66,732 new infections reported during the same period.

"India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases.For the fourth day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the decline continues," the ministry said.

There are8,61,853 active cases of infection in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate has progressed to 86.36 per cent, the ministry said.

The ministry said that 77 per centof the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra and Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single-day recovery, it said.

Also, 81 per cent of the 66,732 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in a span of 24 hoursare from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.

Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each.

Also 816 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 85 per centare concentrated in ten states and UTs.

More than 37 per centof new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths).

India'sCOVID-19 caseload mountedto71,20,538 with66,732infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to1,09,150with the virus claiming 816 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

