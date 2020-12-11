India's Covid-19 caseload jumps to 9.7 million with 29,398 fresh infections

-
India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday, the second time this month, which pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh, while the total recoveries surged to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections, while the death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834, pushing the national recovery rate to94.84 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.
There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise3.71per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.
