JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

The whole country is open: Shastri on book launch causing Covid criticism
Business Standard

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 740 million mark: Govt

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | India vaccination

ANI 

health workers, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, vaccination, Bikaner, Rajasthan
Health workers in Bikaner administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at a health camp targeting 100,000 doses in a day. (PTI Photo)

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry shared a picture and said, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered."

The ministry shared this update after the 7 AM provisional report stated that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378).

With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, the ministry informed in a press statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, September 12 2021. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU