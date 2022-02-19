India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 175.03 cr, says MoHFW

-
With the administration of more than 36.28 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.03 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.
As per the health ministry, with the administration of 36,28,578 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,75,03,86,834. This has been achieved through 1,98,09,200 sessions.
Of the total doses administered so far, 1,04,00,492 health care workers received the first dose, 99,49,833 received the second dose and 40,22,962 were administered with the precautionary doses.
1,84,07,428 front line workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,11,477 vaccine doses given as the second dose and 57,83,690 precautionary doses have been given to front line workers.
According to the health ministry, 55,00,31,980 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 43,42,94,627 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 20,19,86,306 people have received the first dose and 17,80,23,333 have received the second dose whereas 12,61,61,897 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 11,09,06,468 vaccine doses given as the second dose and 88,93,489 precaution doses to the people over 60 years.
The ministry further added, 60,298 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,20,37,536. India's recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent.
India's active caseload is presently at 2,53,739, the ministry stated.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.50 per cent and the daily positivity rate is 1.80 per cent as stated by the MoHFW.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,35,471 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.81 crore (75,81,27,480) cumulative tests.
