India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 1.81 bn

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 crores (1,81,21,11,675) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
According to the ministry, this has been achieved through over 2 crore sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 17 lakh adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said the ministry.
It further stated that following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 26,240 today, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,761 new cases whereas 3,196 patients have recovered from the infection and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,65,122.
A total of 4,31,973 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, India has conducted over 78.26 crores (78,26,60,658) cumulative tests.
There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. The weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.41 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.41 per cent.
