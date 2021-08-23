India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi's Connaught Place

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more towers will be installed in the capital.

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the tower after it becomes operational.

A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

