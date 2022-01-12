India's Omicron tally at 4,868 with Bengal logging 267 cases in 24 hrs

With 407 fresh Omicron infections detected in the past 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible Covid variant has mounted to 4868, Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Wednesday morning.

Of the total, 1805 people have recovered from the new strain nationwide so far, it added.

The Omicron infection has spread to 28 States and UTs, as per the ministry.

However, Maharashtra with 1,281 cases, continues to be the worst hit with 499 patients having been discharged. At 645 cases, Rajasthan remains the second most affected followed by Delhi with 546 Omicron cases.

The national capital is followed by Karnataka with 479 cases, while Kerala has logged 350 cases so far.

West Bengal has reported highest single-day rise of 267 Omicron cases, pushing the states tally to 294.

Among other states, Uttar Pradesh continues with 275 cases of this variant so far, while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu has 236 and 185 cases respectively. The Omicron cases has jumped to 162 in Haryana, while Telangana is static at 123.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron infections have risen to 102 and 54 in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh respectively. Bihar and Punjab continue with 27 cases each and Goa with 21 cases. Jammu Kashmir has recorded 13 cases while Madhya Pradesh continues with 10 cases of Omicron.

However, the Omicron case count continues in single digit for Assam at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases. Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh has so far 5 Omicron cases. Chandigarh and Andaman Nicobar Islands continue with 3 cases each and Puducherry with 2 cases so far.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Laddakh, Manipur have logged one case each so far.

