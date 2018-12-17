India sees 16% jump in foreign tourist arrivals for medical treatments:Govt

There has been a 16 per cent growth in arrivals for treatments in 2017, the ministry of tourism informed Parliament Monday.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said arrivals in India on visa during 2016 and 2017 were estimated at 4,27,014 and 4,95,056 respectively, registering a positive growth of 15.9 per cent.

" tourism holds immense potential for India. The Indian systems of medicines, viz Ayurveda, Yoga, Panchakarma, Rejuvenation Therapy, etc, are among the most ancient systems of in the world. India can provide medical and health care of international standards at low costs," Alphons said.



He added, "India excels in the state of the art medical facilities, reputed health care professionals, quality nursing facilities and traditional healthcare therapies."



Asserting that the government is taking various steps for promoting medical tourism, Alphons said that India conducted road shows, 'Know India' seminars and also made a film which was aired in the Middle East and north African markets.

The government had earlier said that the value of medical tourism in India is likely to reach a whopping $ 9 billion by 2020 as compared to $ 3 billion in 2015.