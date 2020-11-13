India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missile system

-
ALSO READ
Rudram missile will give IAF capability to detect, attack enemy radar: DRDO
Indigenously developed surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile test fired
India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
LAC stand-off: India moves air defence missile systems into Ladakh sector
India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Odisha
-
India successfully test-fired on Friday the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system at an integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast, officials said.
The successful test-firing of the QRSAM, having a range of around 30 km, paves the way for its commercial production, they said.
"The QRSAM system has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on a Banshee pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitudes," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The test firing took place at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast.
The officials said the missile is propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems.
"The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging targets with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army," the ministry said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful test-firing of the missile.
In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU