Rahul lauds defence forces for protecting country as Pak violates ceasefire

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lauded the defence forces for their valour in protecting the country and defeating Pakistan's plans.
His remarks came after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations at the border by unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which four security forces personnel were killed.
"Whenever Pakistan indulges in ceasefire violation, its fears and weaknesses become even more clear. Far from their families even during the festival, the soldiers of the Indian Army are protecting our country and demolishing Pakistan's disgusting plans. My salute to every soldier of the Army," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas.
The troops retaliated strongly causing casualties and substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure across the LoC, he said.
"Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," the defence spokesman said.
Three Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed in Pakistani action, while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured.
"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured," Col Kalia said, adding the nation salutes their supreme sacrifice.
A BSF sub-inspector was killed in Haji Peer sector while a jawan was injured, officials said.
Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector, also in Uri, while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector, they added.
