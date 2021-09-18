India to have world's largest expressway by March 2022 says, Nitin Gadkari

-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that the government is constructing the world's longest highway, that is, Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway.
Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, "The Expressway will be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), But now, we are also planning to take it up to Nariman Point."
According to him, the project will get over by March 2022 and India will have world's largest expressway.
Earlier, it used to take around 48 hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi by truck and 24-26 hours by car. But now, it will only take approximately 18-20 hours to cover the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by truck and 12-13 hours by car, Gadkari added.
He said, "This highway is crossing from the tribal districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, this will be a development for the areas and create many employment opportunities for the people.
The expressway will connect the urban centres of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.
