India transitioned from women's development to women-led development: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a G7 summit session on food security and gender equality during which he emphasised that India's approach had transitioned from women's development to women-led development.
Modi also suggested that for ensuring food security the focus should be on fertilisers' availability, structured system for use of Indian agricultural talent, nutritious alternatives like millets and natural farming.
"PM @narendramodi addressed the @G7 Session on food security and gender equality, sharing India's experiences in these domains. Emphasised that India's approach had transitioned from women's development' to women-led development'," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
"(The Prime Minister) suggested the following focus areas for ensuring food security: 1. Fertilisers' availability 2. Structured system for use of Indian agricultural talent 3. Nutritious alternatives like millets 4. Natural Farming," he said in another tweet.
Earlier, in his remarks at the session on 'Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health' at the G7 Summit here, Modi asserted that India's dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance.
He also expressed hope that rich countries of G-7 will support India's efforts in combating climate change and invited them to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country.
Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo.
The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is a 'non-enumerated member'.
The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.
Modi is attending the G7 summit at the invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
