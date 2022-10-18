JUST IN
Cannot make cycle tracks in Mumbai due to space constraints, says Gadkari
Smog-covered festivities for Delhi-NCR as stubble burning, Diwali coincide
President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in Kedarnath chopper crash
Pandemic caused prolonged decline in global life expectancy: Study
Residential, commercial urban estate to come up in Ludhiana: State minister
Delhi to get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in two months: Kejriwal
High court dismisses Umar Khalid's bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
World Bank steps in to mediate water dispute between India and Pakistan
No direction can be issued to Parliament to frame UCC: Centre tells SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cannot make cycle tracks in Mumbai due to space constraints, says Gadkari
Business Standard

India won't travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup, says BCCI secy Jay Shah

Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for next year's Asia Cup, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday after board's Annual General Meeting, here

Topics
Jay Shah | Team India | Asia Cup

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Jay Shah, Amit Shah
Jay Shah, Amit Shah

Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for next year's Asia Cup, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday after board's Annual General Meeting, here.

The 2023 edition of the continental championship -- Asia Cup -- has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

However, the BCCI after their AGM, arrived at a conclusion that it will not travel to its neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.

"Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.

Notably, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was also played in a neutral venue after an economic and political crisis engulfed host nation Sri Lanka. The tournament was held in UAE, where Sri Lanka emerged as the champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

--IANSavn/akm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jay Shah

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 15:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU