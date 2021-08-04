Indian airlines' CO2 emissions increased by 63.5 between 2012-2019: Govt

-
ALSO READ
China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets: Officials
Climate change: Israel aims to reduce 80% greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net carbon emissions by 45%
India urges G20 nations to reduce high emissions to leave a better future
Coal India carbon emissions less than 1 per cent of India's in FY20
-
The Indian airlines carbon dioxide emissions increased by 63.5 per cent from 11,560 thousand tons in 2012 to 18,900 thousand tons in 2019, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.
"The data shows an increasing trend in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions (by the Indian carriers) over the years," Singh stated in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
He gave the details of CO2 emissions by the Indian carriers between 2012 and 2019.
Singh stated the Indian carriers had 18,900 thousand tons of CO2 emissions in 2019, which was 11,560 thousand tons in 2012.
"The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) compiles CO2 emissions data based on the information received from the Indian scheduled carriers," he said.
In 2019, domestic flights by the Indian airlines led to 11,843 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, while their international flights led to 7,057 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, he mentioned.
In 2012, the Indian carriers' domestic flights had 6,135 thousand tons of CO2 emissions and their international flights had 5,425 thousand tons of CO2 emissions, the minister noted.
Singh said the measures taken by the Centre to reduce the Indian carriers' carbon footprint are optimised airspace utilisation, reduction of unwanted weight, avoiding moisture or dirt accumulation in aircraft, proper speed and flap management.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU