Indian consignment of 40,000 MT of petrol reaches crisis hit-Sri Lanka

A consignment of around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol from India reached Sri Lanka, which is reeling under its worst-ever economic crisis, on Monday, the Indian mission in the island nation announced.
"Commitment delivered!! Around 40000 MT of petrol under #Indian assistance reached #Colombo today," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet.
The latest gesture of help come days after India sent 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under its line of credit to help deal with the severe fuel shortage in its debt-ridden neighbour. Sri Lanka was finding it hard to pay for imports after its foreign exchange reserves melted away, leading to its currency being devalued and unprecedented inflation, thus, causing political turmoil and the fall of the Mahinda Rajapakse government.
