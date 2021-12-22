Indian Made Foreign Liquor consumption in MP up by 23% in one decade: Govt

-
-
The annual intake of the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Madhya Pradesh has increased by 23 per cent in the past one decade, while the consumption of beer has gone up by 14 per cent, state Excise Minister Jagdish Devda said in the state Assembly.
He submitted a written reply in the House on Tuesday to a question raised by Congress legislator Jitu Patwari, who had asked about the status of liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh between 2010-11 and 2020-21.
In the reply, the minister stated that the annual intake of IMFL rose to 420.65 lakh proof litres in 2020-21, registering an increase of 23.05 per cent, as compared to 341.86 lakh proof litres in 2010-11.
The intake of country liquor during this period (decade) went up by 8.52 per cent to 899.16 lakh proof litres from 828.59 lakh proof litres in 2010-11, he said.
Also, the consumption of beer in the state went up by 14.19 per cent to 840.77 lakh bulk litres in 2020-21 from 736.27 lakh bulk litres in 2010-11, the minister informed.
During the decade, the highest consumption of country liquor was recorded in 2015-16 at 1,170.52 lakh proof litres, he said in the reply.
The highest intake of IMFL was recorded in 2019-20, when 583.48 lakh proof litres were sold. In the same year, the beer intake was the highest at 1,099.67 lakh bulk litres during this decade, he added.
The minister also informed that there was no liquor ban proposal pending before the state government.
