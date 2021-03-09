Indian Navy signs contract with Suryadipta Projects for 11 ACTCM barges

The has signed a contract with Suryadipta Projects to construct 11 ammunition-cum-torpedo-cum-missile (ACTCM) barges, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The contract withSuryadipta ProjectsPrivate Limited, a Thane-based MSME, was concludedon March 5, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

Delivery of barges is scheduled to commence from May 22. The ACTCM barges will be inducted in to undertake the mission needs for embarking or disembarking ammunition, torpedo, missile, etc. it mentioned.

The project adds another milestone to theAtmanirbharBharat and Make in India initiative of the government of India, it said.

