Indian returns after 6-year jail stint in Pak, meets family at Wagah border

Hamid Nihal Ansari, a Mumbai resident was arrested in 2012 for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online

Press Trust of India 

Indian national Hamid Ansari after being released from Pakistan jail. He crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India, today
Indian national Hamid Ansari after being released from Pakistan jail. He crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India, today | Photo: Twitter@ANI

Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari crossed over into the country at the Attari-Wagah border here after being released from a Pakistani jail where he had spent the last six years.

Ansari, 33, was met at the border by members of his family in an emotional reunion. The Mumbai resident was arrested in 2012 for illegally entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.


His jail term ended on December 15 but he was not able to leave for India as his legal documents were not ready. On Thursday, the Peshawar High Court gave the Pakistan government a month's deadline to complete his repatriation process.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 18:15 IST

