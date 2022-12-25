JUST IN
Jamtara strives to shed cyber crime image through education-based campaign
Large quantity of arms, ammunition recovered near LoC in J&K's Baramulla
Dance teacher demands Rs 15 lakh each, threatens to kill children; arrested
Garuda Aerospace receives Type certification, RTPO approvals from DGCA
Rajasthan has 90% health insurance coverage, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19
VP urges joint global action on climate change, environmental destruction
Delhi authorities to check hospitals' readiness, increase Covid testing
Over 6,000 birds killed in Kerala's Kottayam amid bird flu outbreak
110 international passengers randomly tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

International passengers tested for Covid at Andhra's Gannavapuram airport

Alerted by the new BF.7 Covid-19 variant, the officials at the Gannavaram airport here in Andhra Pradesh conducted Corona tests for international travellers.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Coronavirus

ANI  General News 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Alerted by the new BF.7 Covid-19 variant, the officials at the Gannavaram airport here in Andhra Pradesh conducted Corona tests for international travellers.

The arrangements were made by the District Medical Officers at the airport on the orders of the Central and State Governments.

As per Centre's guidelines, two per cent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested.

Airport Director Lakshmi Kanta Reddy has revealed that they are organising the Covid tests at Gannavaram Airport and will continue at Gannavaram Airport as per the orders of the Central and State Governments.

"An Air India flight arrived at Gannavaram Airport with 140 passengers from Sharjah. Four passengers from Sharjah have been tested for Covid at Gannavaram International Airport," said Reddy.

"Nobody is afraid of corona. We have taken booster dose and we have to put on mask for our safety," said a passenger.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 17:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU