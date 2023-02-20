JUST IN
Business Standard

Investments in infra sector to ensure Uttarakhand's youth return home: PM

Big investments are being made in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand to ensure that the state's youths return to their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday

Topics
Narendra Modi | Uttarakhand | youth

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Big investments are being made in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand to ensure that the state's youths return to their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, described teachers as a medium for big change.

"They have to prepare the youths of the state for a new century as per the new education policy...," he said.

Large-scale investments in the hill state's infrastructure sector are creating new employment opportunities for youths nearer their homes, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:38 IST

