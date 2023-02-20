Former governor of Manipur La Ganesan sworn-in as Nagaland 21st Guv

La Ganesan was sworn-in as the governor on Monday.

Ganesan succeeded Prof Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of from September 2021 to February 14 this year.

He becomes the 21st governor of the poll-bound north eastern state.

Assembly election in is slated to be held on February 27.

Ganesan was earlier the governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.

He was administered the oath by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, cabinet ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, senior bureaucrats and officers of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)