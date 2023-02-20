Former governor of Manipur La Ganesan sworn-in as Nagaland 21st Guv

-
ALSO READ
Centre extends AFSPA in 9 districts of Nagaland till March 30, 2023
TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech
Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday
As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
-
La Ganesan was sworn-in as the Nagaland governor on Monday.
Ganesan succeeded Prof Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of Nagaland from September 2021 to February 14 this year.
He becomes the 21st governor of the poll-bound north eastern state.
Assembly election in Nagaland is slated to be held on February 27.
Ganesan was earlier the governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.
He was administered the oath by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, cabinet ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, senior bureaucrats and officers of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 12:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU