IRCTC to run 'Rampath Yatra' train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on Dec 25

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC dedicates new food plaza for passengers at New Delhi railway station
Explained: Why IRCTC wants a partner for its premium train operations
IRCTC stock price soars to fresh high on likelihood of share split
Railways allows sale of platform tickets at 8 stations under Delhi division
What govt U-Turn on IRCTC means for minority shareholders in other PSUs
-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the 'Rampath Yatra' train on December 25 which will start from Gujarat connecting Madhya Pradesh to reach Ayodhya, informed Krishna Kumar Singh, Regional Manager of IRCTC on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday, Singh said, "The 640-seater train will start from Sabarmati station in Gujarat and reach Ayodhya the next day via Ratlam, Ujjain."
Describing the journey to Ayodhya, the IRCTC Regional Manager said that devotees will be taken by road to Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot from December 27.
"The journey will take seven nights and eight days in which 320 seats will be in 3AC and 320 seats in sleeper coaches. IRCTC will make all the arrangements for food, accommodation of devotees etc for which Rs 12,600 will be charged for 3AC and Rs 7,560 will be charged for sleeper coaches via online booking," he said.
Further, Singh informed that it is not important to get both the COVID-19 vaccine doses for travelling in this train, however, necessary medical arrangements have been made including isolation wards.
"This is the third 'Rampath Yatra' train of this year. The first train was started from Indore in February 2021 and the second flagged off from Pune a few days ago. This is the third train which will begin from December 25 because we have received good response from the devotees in the previous two," he added.
Earlier on November 27, Rampath Yatra special train flagged off from Pune to Ayodhya which aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU