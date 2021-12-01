Mandaviya to move bill on regulation of reproductive tech in LS today

The Bill seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

