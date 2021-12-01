VHP not to hold any major event in Ayodhya on December 6 this year

-
-
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will not hold any major programme on December 6 this year. It will be a 'routine affair' with no special event scheduled on the day.
On December 6, 1992, the Babri Mosque was pulled down by kar sevaks in Ayodhya and the VHP has been observing the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' ever since.
"Some things have become a routine affair and there is no need to make the occasion an extra spectacle," VHP national working president Alok Kumar told reporters.
VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma said that an appeal" will be made to the people to light earthen lamps to mark the occasion. "The determination has attained accomplishment)," he added.
The development is politically significant in Uttar Pradesh because the BJP has been seeking to pitch construction of Ram Temple as 'delivery of a promise' in the state where polls are due in the next few months.
Ayodhya had been in focus after the BJP came to power in 2017 with Yogi Adityanath government organising 'Deepotsav' in the temple town every year.
Interestingly, the VHP decision comes at a time when tension is brewing in Mathura where the police has imposed prohibitory orders after Hindu Mahasabha activists threatened that they would install an idol of Lord Krishna in Shahi Idgah on December 6.
The police have warned of strict action against people who try to disturb peace in the holy city.
