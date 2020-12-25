Israel to speed up Covid-19 vaccination owing to new strain

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
The Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Israel will speed up to a 24/7 format
after the country registered fresh confirmed cases with a new strain of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has announced.
In a statement on Thursday night, the Ministry said that Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has decided to dramatically speed up the campaign, which began on Sunday, aiming to reach more than 100,000 vaccines a day, reports Xinhua news agency.
"In recent days, mutations have been detected in Israel. They are contagious at a rapid and unusual pace, which we have not yet met. We are in a chase against time," the statement added.
The announcement came hours after a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health said that the government has decided to impose a full nationwide lockdown, the third of its kind since the onset of the pandemic, from 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The two-week lockdown will be extended for another two weeks unless the basic reproduction number, or the R number, falls below one, and the number of daily new cases falls below 1,000, according to the statement.
The R number in Israel is now 1.25, meaning the number of coronavirus cases increase exponentially.
The daily number of the new cases in Israel has twice crossed 4,000 this week.
The restrictions in the upcoming lockdown will include a ban on travelling more than 1,000 metres from home, with the exception of individual exercise, special cases and vaccination.
Staying in the residence of another person is also prohibited.
In addition, all businesses and recreational centres will be closed, except for restaurant deliveries, while the scope of activity for workplaces that do not receive the public will be reduced by 50 per cent.
The capacity of public vehicles will be reduced to 50 per cent, while gatherings limited to a maximum of 10 in closed space and up to 20 outside.
As of Friday morning, Israel has reported a total of 389,678 Covid-19 cases and 3,171 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU