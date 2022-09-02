Israel removes barriers on importing electrical appliances: FinMin

-
Israel has removed most requirements for importing household and industrial electrical products.
Under the new rules, it is allowed from now on to import electrical products without the need for an inspection by the Standards Institute of Israel, Israeli Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The inspection obligation was thus replaced by a statement in which the importer declares that the product meets international energy efficiency requirements, Xinhua news agency reported.
The new rules apply to air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, televisions and more, according to the statement.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 10:11 IST