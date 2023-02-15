JUST IN
Business Standard

ITBP gets 7 battalions, 1 operational base for Sino-India LAC deployment

The battalions and the sector headquarter are expected to be put in place by 2025-26

Topics
ITBP | LAC | Sino-India conflict

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ITBP
Representative Image

The government on Wednesday sanctioned hiring of 9,400 fresh troops for raising seven new border battalions apart from a new operational base for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The proposal was cleared during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur told reporters during a post cabinet press briefing.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank. The force is working along with the Army at this front even as the militaries of India and China are engaged in a standoff at Ladakh from 2020.

According to the government sanction, the fresh manpower will be utilised for manning 47 new border posts and a dozen 'staging camps' or troops bases to be created along this frontier, largely in Arunachal Pradesh. These bases were sanctioned in 2020.

In order to ensure effective guarding of the LAC, these new bases were sanctioned and now seven battalions and a new sector headquarter comprising about 9,400 personnel have been sanctioned, a senior officer said.

The battalions and the sector headquarter are expected to be put in place by 2025-26, Thakur said.

He said a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 1,808.15 crore is estimated to be spent for land acquisition, creation of office and residential buildings, and arms and ammunition while a recurring annual expenditure of Rs 963.68 crore will be done under the salaries and rations head for the fresh manpower.

Officials said the creation of 47 new border posts will lead to a 26 per cent increase in the strength of these bases while the induction of 9,400 fresh personnel will enhance its strength by 10 per cent. The force has 176 border posts at the LAC currently.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 20:14 IST

