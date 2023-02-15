JUST IN
Courtesy IAF, 2,500 underprivileged kids get to visit Aero India show
Telcom operators push for regulation of OTTs in meeting with TRAI Chief
Odisha investing over Rs 2,500 crore in building sports infrastructure
39,000 real estate agents in Maharashtra to be trained: MahaRERA official
FM exhorts exporters to foresee impact of global slowdown, engage with govt
CAMSPay receives RBI authorisation to operate as payment aggregator
Over 13,000 families to relocate in phase II development of Noida airport
Out of 302 blocks of Rajasthan, groundwater is 'over-exploited' in 219
G20 members stressed on raising climate finance to help farmers: Agri secy
Combined death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 41,000
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Odisha investing over Rs 2,500 crore in building sports infrastructure
icon-arrow-left
Courtesy IAF, 2,500 underprivileged kids get to visit Aero India show
Business Standard

Telcom operators push for regulation of OTTs in meeting with TRAI Chief

During the meeting, a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said that telecom companies should be incentivised to use indegenious equipment, sources added

Topics
Trai chief | TRAI  | OTT platforms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

airtel
Airtel

Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to industry sources.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had scheduled a meeting with telecom operators and ISPs to chalk out the agenda for 2023 where players raised multiple issues. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, Vodafone Idea Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer P Balaji, and Reliance Jio board member Mahendra Nahata participated in the discussions on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by TRAI chief P D Vaghela.

Sources privy to the meeting told PTI said that telecom operators made a unanimous pitch for 'same service-same rules', arguing that OTT players which offer similar services as telcos do, should be regulated on similar lines.

The industry has long been demanding a level-playing-field with communications OTTs, emphasising that regulatory conditions and licence treatment must be made uniformly applicable for similarly placed players.

Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also been emphasising the need to ensure a level-playing field among all technologies, that is Same Service Same Rules with respect to OTT Communication Services so that "fair and healthy" competition prevails in the industry.

In fact, late last year the telecom operators' body had even batted for OTT (over-the-top) communication services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licensing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.

Briefing reporters in November last year, COAI Director General SP Kochhar had said that the association, as part of the draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communication services should be defined to ensure there is no ambiguity.

OTT communication services include the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, Telegram and other similar apps.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with TRAI on Wednesday, telecom players also sought reduction of levies such as licence fee.

TRAI officials were not immediately available for comments.

During the meeting, a senior official of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said that telecom companies should be incentivised to use indegenious equipment, sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Trai chief

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU