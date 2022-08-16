Tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel saddening: Prez Murmu

-
The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in an unfortunate accident in Jammu and Kashmir fills me with sadness, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Six personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 15:43 IST