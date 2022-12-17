JUST IN
J&K Lt Guv announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of locals killed in Rajouri firing
Visit each street, get it cleaned in your presence: Delhi CM to councillors
States have equal responsibility with BSF to check cross-border crime: Shah
CBI moves SC challenging Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh
'Sudden' lockout declared in Assam tea garden; 500 workers in agitation
RERA becomes functional in Bengal, 18 months after SC order: Top official
No praise enough for bravery of Indian forces in Galwan, Tawang: Rajnath
Bihar hooch tragedy: Eight more die in two other districts; over 30 dead
If journalism falters, democracy will collapse: Justice Srikrishna
Where will people go if they don't get justice from SC: DCW chief on Bilkis
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Visit each street, get it cleaned in your presence: Delhi CM to councillors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

J&K Lt Guv announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of locals killed in Rajouri firing

Two locals were killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri on Friday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Manoj Sinha | Army

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of two locals killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district.

Taking to Twitter, the L-G said, "The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex gratia relief of Rs five lakh each for the affected family".

Two locals were killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri on Friday.

Initially, the Army said the two had been killed in militant firing. But, later, the version was withdrawn and it was announced by the Army that an inquiry would be held to find out whether or not the firing had taken place because of mistaken identity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.