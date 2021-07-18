'BJP will win UP, has future in K'taka': Yediyurappa post meeting Shah

-
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday during his visit to the national capital and stated that the latter asked him to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also the party must win more seats in Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.
"Called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today. Wished him on his new role as the Minister in the newly created Ministry of Cooperation and discussed matters related to the state," the Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Yediyurappa said: "He asked me to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also we must win more seats in Lok Sabha elections. He said that we will win 100 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and in Karnataka, we have a bright future. He said to take the responsibility of strengthening the party in Karnataka."
Earlier on Saturday, the Yediyurappa strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.
"There is no truth in it... Not at all, not at all.." Yediyurappa told reporters in Delhi when asked if he had resigned, and added that he would be returning to the capital city next month.
"Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation)," he added.
Yediyurappa reached Delhi on Friday. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended other meetings regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and development projects in the state.
Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.
BJP MLC AH Vishwanath had also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators, who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh, felt that leadership in the state should be changed.
Yediyurappa, however, denied the allegations and said that confusion among members would be cleared.
He also said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators."
The Chief Minister also met BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday.
"We discussed in detail the development of the party in Karnataka. He has a very good opinion of me. I will work for the party to come back to power in the state again," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.
