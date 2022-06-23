Govt playing with tradition, dignity of forces: J-K Youth Cong on Agnipath

-
ALSO READ
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Agnipath scheme: Violent protests continue in Bihar, 2 trains set on fire
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Agnipath protests: Cong announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath
-
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the Agnipath scheme, saying it is playing with the tradition and dignity of the armed forces.
It said about 2,55,000 posts are lying vacant in Army, Navy and Air Force as the government has stopped the recruitment of the forces for the past two years.
"Narendra Modi-led government is playing with dignity-tradition-discipline of the Indian armed forces. The recruitment in armed forces on a contract basis is not right for the security of the country," president J-K Pradesh Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib said.
"What will happen to the future of the youth recruited only for four years," he said.
Chib said experts and retired military officers have expressed deep concern over the scheme.
"Is the Modi government playing with the 'operational preparedness' of the three services? he asked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU