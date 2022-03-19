Sheikh Hasina thanks Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine

-
-
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their assistance in evacuating Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in the Sumy oblast of Ukraine.
"I write to express my sincere thanks to you and your government for extending support and assistance in rescuing and evacuating some Bangladeshi nationals along with the Indians who were stranded in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine," Hasina said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi.
"The wholehearted cooperation that your government has been extending in this regard is a testament to the unique and enduring relationship that our two countries have been enjoying over the years," the letter further read.
She also recalled PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh last year on the occasion of the birth centenary of the country's first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, adding that the bilateral ties between the two countries have strengthened over the past few years.
"I gratefully recall your visit to Bangladesh during the celebration of the birth centenary of our father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year," Hasina said, adding, "Our bilateral ties have been further consolidated through meaningful engagement at all levels over the past years."
She also extended Holi greetings and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to stand by each other.
"I am confident that both Bangladesh and India would continue to stand by each other always and work together to realise the collective aspirations of the people of the two countries. I wish you good health and a very happy Holi ahead," Hasina said.
The Bangladeshi Prime Minister had even earlier extended her thanks to her Indian counterpart on March 9 for the evacuation of Bangladeshi nationals under Operation Ganga.
Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, more than 20,000 Indians and other nationals were brought back by special flights to India.
