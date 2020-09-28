Maharashtra adds 11,921 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths; 19,932 recover

-
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose
to 13,51,153 on Monday with a single-day addition of 11,921 fresh cases, state health department said.
With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative count went up to 35,751, it said.
Of the 180 deaths reported on Monday, 98 were from the past 48 hours, while 45 fatalities had occurred last week, the department said, adding that another 37 deaths were from the period before the last week.
A total of 19,932 patients were discharged after treatment in the state in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,49,947, the department said.
Maharashtra now has 2,65,033 active cases.
