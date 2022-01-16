Jammu and Kashmir sees six more coronavirus deaths, 3,499 cases

recorded 3,499 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 3,59,373, while six deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,210 were from the Jammu division and 2,289 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 614 new cases, followed by 556 cases in Jammu district.

There are 15,883 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,38,923, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,567 in the Union Territory, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)