Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama

The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot.

"A joint operation by security forces was launched by security forces on Friday under the name of 'Operation Tosh Kalan' in Pulwama district," reads a tweet by Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Pursuant to the operation, the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the terrorists.

More details are awaited.

