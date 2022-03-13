Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama

-
ALSO READ
One terrorist killed in anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama
World's largest khadi national flag, weighing 1,000 kg, unveiled in Leh
Civilian killed in a cross-firing incident in J&K's Shopian district
-
The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot.
"A joint operation by security forces was launched by security forces on Friday under the name of 'Operation Tosh Kalan' in Pulwama district," reads a tweet by Chinar Corps of Indian Army.
Pursuant to the operation, the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the terrorists.
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU