PM Modi takes overview of global tech use in defence sector in CCS meet
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama

The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot.

"A joint operation by security forces was launched by security forces on Friday under the name of 'Operation Tosh Kalan' in Pulwama district," reads a tweet by Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Pursuant to the operation, the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the terrorists.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 13 2022. 15:33 IST

