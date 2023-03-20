JDA conducts anti-encroachment drive to free land valued at Rs 200 cr

-
The enforcement wing of Jaipur Development Authority on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Vidhyadhar Nagar area of Jaipur.
The estimated market value of the land is around Rs 200 crore, Chief Controller- Enforcement (JDA) Raghuveer Saini said.
The 7-8 bigha of land was illegally occupied by nine marble-granite dealers, seven scrap dealers, tea vendors and others.
The occupants were issued notices on March 10 as a result of which some of the occupants removed their encroachment while the action to remove the other encroachment started early morning today with the help of JCB machines, he said.
The land is located in zone 2, adjacent to AEN office in Vidhyadhar Nagar.
Saini said the land was illegally occupied for the last 40-50 years.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 16:45 IST
