Jharkhand coronavirus update: 293 new Covid cases, 838 recoveries reported

As many as 293 new COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries and 8 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday.
At present, there are 5,686 active coronavirus cases. The cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,30,478 while the death toll reached 5,054, according to the state health department's data.
The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 3,41,218. The recovery rate improved to 96.85 per cent while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.48 per cent.
India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.
The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths.
