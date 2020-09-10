Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,601 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 56,897 on Thursday as 1,601 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 512, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 15,726, while 40,659 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 20,437 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

