Thane coronavirus update: District records 1,964 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

positive cases, the infection count in district of Maharashtra reached 1,38,393, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

With the death 36 patients, the fatality count in the district went up to 3,810 on Wednesday, the official added.

Kalyan has so far reported 32,929 cases, the highest in the region, while the total count in Navi Mumbai is 29,165 cases followed by 28,681.

Kalyan accounted for 24 per cent of the total cases in the district, while and Navi Mumbai accounted for 21 per cent each, the official said.

The district's recovery rate is 85.66 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.75 per cent. There are 16,030 active patients in the district.

The recovery rate of Thane city dropped to 86.61 per cent on Wednesday from 90 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, 27,582 people have tested positive for the infection till now and 555 have lost their lives, an official said.

