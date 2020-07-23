Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 439 COVID-19 cases, 3 more die

on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, while three more people died due to the disease, as per the bulletin issued by the state government.

One of the deceased was from Koderma, while the others were from Ranchi, it said.

The state's death toll stands at 64.

There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682, it said.

A total of 3,048 people have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

