Centre to give Rs 346 cr to Assam, hold talks with Bhutan to solve crisis
Delhi coronavirus daily update: 1,227 new Covid-19 cases reported

Delhi reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 126,323

A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test at a medical camp
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test at a medical camp

Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 1,26,323.

According to an official bulletin, there are 14,954 active cases in the national capital.

With 1,532 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients has risen to 1,07,650.

The number of patients who have succumbed to the coronavirus in the national capital has gone up to 3,719 with 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the national capital has risen to 85.22 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 2.94 per cent.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 09:03 IST

