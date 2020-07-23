Delhi coronavirus daily update: 1,227 new Covid-19 cases reported

-
Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 1,26,323.
According to an official bulletin, there are 14,954 active cases in the national capital.
With 1,532 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients has risen to 1,07,650.
The number of patients who have succumbed to the coronavirus in the national capital has gone up to 3,719 with 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate in the national capital has risen to 85.22 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 2.94 per cent.
